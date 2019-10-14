KSAT Exclusive: Interview with Mike Johnson, of 'The Bachelorette'

SAN ANTONIO - Mike Johnson, from season 15 of "The Bachelorette" and season 6 of "Bachelor in Paradise," stopped by KSAT 12 for an exclusive interview with KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey.

The 31-year-old is a Dallas native but moved to San Antonio six years ago. He's a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Johnson says he decided to apply for "The Bachelorette" because he was at a point in his life where he felt ready to settle down and find a wife. He made it through week seven of the reality dating show before being sent home by bachelorette Hannah Brown.

Johnson later made an appearance on "Bachelor in Paradise" this summer but was unable to find love on that show, either. Johnson says he was in the running to be the lead on "The Bachelor" for season 24 but ultimately show producers picked Peter Webber, a 28-year-old pilot.

Now that his time on the show is over, Johnson says he plans to stay in San Antonio and continue his volunteer work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas. He's also working on a book.

Watch the full interview below.

