Hegseth, Cornyn visit BAMC to meet with troops injured in US raid on Venezuela

SAN ANTONIO – Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Sen. John Cornyn visited Brooke Army Medical Center on Monday to meet with troops injured in the raid on Venezuela.

“I was honored to join (Hegseth) in San Antonio to visit with our brave troops who were wounded in Operation Absolute Resolve & thank them for their sacrifice,” Cornyn said in an X post. “These service members & their families have given so much to our nation & we all owe them a debt of gratitude. I join Texans in continuing to pray for them.”

Cornyn also thanked the personnel at BAMC.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones confirmed last week that the troops, who were injured during the U.S.’ strikes on Venezuela and capture of President Nicolás Maduro, were being treated at BAMC.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Sen. John Cornyn visited troops on Monday at Brooke Army Medical Center. (Courtesy of Sen. John Cornyn)

The Pentagon issued a statement to KSAT last week that said, in part: “Two U.S. service members are still recovering from injuries sustained during Operation Absolute Resolve. They are receiving excellent medical care and are well on their way to recovery. Five additional service members suffered injuries but have already returned to duty.”

In an email, Cornyn’s office said the visit was part of the Arsenal of Freedom tour.

According to the U.S. Department of War, Hegseth’s Arsenal of Freedom tour is “a call to action to revitalize America’s manufacturing might and re-energize the nation’s workforce.”

Cornyn also participated in a Lockheed Martin F-35 plant visit in Fort Worth and will tour SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas, according to his office.

