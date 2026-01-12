Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
59º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
WATCH LIVE: Texas Rangers’ testimony continues in Day 5 of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer’s child endangerment trial
SAPD officers suspended after letting suspected intoxicated driver drive 40 miles home, records show
More than 11,000 cheese products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
Southbound U.S. Highway 281 reopens hours after Stone Oak crash, TxDOT says

Local News

Hegseth, Cornyn visit BAMC to meet with troops injured in US raid on Venezuela

Cornyn’s office said the visit was part of Hegseth’s Arsenal of Freedom tour

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Sen. John Cornyn visited troops on Monday at Brooke Army Medical Center. (Courtesy of Sen. John Cornyn)

SAN ANTONIO – Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Sen. John Cornyn visited Brooke Army Medical Center on Monday to meet with troops injured in the raid on Venezuela.

“I was honored to join (Hegseth) in San Antonio to visit with our brave troops who were wounded in Operation Absolute Resolve & thank them for their sacrifice,” Cornyn said in an X post. “These service members & their families have given so much to our nation & we all owe them a debt of gratitude. I join Texans in continuing to pray for them.”

Cornyn also thanked the personnel at BAMC.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones confirmed last week that the troops, who were injured during the U.S.’ strikes on Venezuela and capture of President Nicolás Maduro, were being treated at BAMC.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Sen. John Cornyn visited troops on Monday at Brooke Army Medical Center. (Courtesy of Sen. John Cornyn)

The Pentagon issued a statement to KSAT last week that said, in part: “Two U.S. service members are still recovering from injuries sustained during Operation Absolute Resolve. They are receiving excellent medical care and are well on their way to recovery. Five additional service members suffered injuries but have already returned to duty.”

In an email, Cornyn’s office said the visit was part of the Arsenal of Freedom tour.

According to the U.S. Department of War, Hegseth’s Arsenal of Freedom tour is “a call to action to revitalize America’s manufacturing might and re-energize the nation’s workforce.”

Cornyn also participated in a Lockheed Martin F-35 plant visit in Fort Worth and will tour SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas, according to his office.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos