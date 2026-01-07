Mayor Jones confirms troops injured in US raid on Venezuela receiving treatment at BAMC

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones confirmed that troops injured in the raid on Venezuela are being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that a few military service members were injured during the U.S.’ strikes on Venezuela and capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

During the KSAT Q&A on Tuesday, Jones said that while “details are pretty close hold,” multiple troops are currently being treated at the center.

The Pentagon issued a statement to KSAT that said, in part, “Two U.S. service members are still recovering from injuries sustained during Operation Absolute Resolve. They are receiving excellent medical care and are well on their way to recovery. Five additional service members suffered injuries but have already returned to duty.”

Jones said she was unaware of the number of troops treated and their conditions.

The mayor said the situation in Venezuela reminded her of her time in Iraq and the “glee when Saddam (Hussein) fell.”

“The hard part lays ahead, in terms of what happens, making sure the voices are heard and making sure that country is on the right path,” she continued.

“Am I glad that there’s one less dictator in power? I am,” Jones said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean though that we can absolve ourselves of the process, frankly, that we should hold ourselves to.”

