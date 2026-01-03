Texas politicians react to US strikes in Venezuela, capture of Maduro and his wife

Texas politicians are taking to social media to react to the U.S. strikes in Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

The U.S. hit Venezuela with a “large-scale strike” early Saturday, the Associated Press reports, and Maduro and his wife were captured overnight from their home and flown out of the country.

Trump’s administration has blasted Maduro as an “illegitimate” dictator and a “narco-terrorist,” according to the Associated Press. Trump said the U.S. planned to run Venezuela until a transition of power can take place.

Texas Democrats and Republicans posted on X following Trump’s announcement of the operation. The legal authority for the attack — and whether Trump consulted Congress beforehand — remains unclear.

Reactions from Texas politicians

Sen. John Cornyn

“Kudos to President @realDonaldTrump. Maduro was not only an illegitimate President of Venezuela, he was the head of the Cartel de los Soles, a major drug trafficking network involving high-ranking Venezuelan military officers and government officials. He has been indicted in the Southern District of New York for narco-terrorism conspiracy and other crimes.

“His association with the Iranian regime and its proxy, Hezbollah, helped fund terrorism in South America and the Middle East, and he was complicit with the ‘ghost fleets’ of Russia, Iran, and China, used to evade US sanctions and fund the Russian war on Ukraine.”

Sen. Ted Cruz

“The Venezuelan regime has for decades posed an acute threat to the national security of the United States and the safety and security of Americans, and Nicolás Maduro himself was a corrupt dictator and thug who systematically oppressed the people of Venezuela and threatened America and our allies. Domestically, he was straightforwardly illegitimate. Internationally, he supported American enemies across the globe, Islamist terrorists, and narcoterrorists.

“Maduro facilitated, enabled, and profited from flooding the United States with drugs that injured and killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Removing him from power will save countless lives and serve as a warning to all others targeting Americans.

“From the opening months of my time serving in the Senate, I have worked to counter Maduro’s threat to the American people, secure legitimate rule in Venezuela, and restore the country as an American ally within the Western Hemisphere.

“I applaud President Trump for his leadership, and I am deeply grateful to our servicemembers for their execution of this operation. Heidi and I are praying in thanks and for the quick and full recovery of our injured.”

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro

“Trump is escalating his regime-change war in Venezuela.

“Early this morning President Trump escalated an unconstitutional war. Without the approval of, consultation with or even notice to Congress, the Trump Administration invaded Venezuela and ousted Nicolás Maduro.

“I hope for the best for the Venezuelan people, but I’m concerned this regime change operation risks destabilizing the country further. The President’s motives are also dubious. He declared a few weeks ago that this operation was about oil and land. I fear that he will do what he has done in other parts of the world – use this conflict to enrich himself, his family, and his cronies.

“The President must brief the Congress. We cannot put our troops in harm’s way over Trump’s reckless pursuit of power, oil and land.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar

“Trump has no right to take us to war with Venezuela. This is reckless and illegal.

“Congress should vote immediately on a War Powers Resolution to stop him.

“My entire life, politicians have been sending other people’s kids to die in reckless regime change wars. Enough. No new wars.”

