US Navy brings virtual reality fleet experience at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Navy sailors offered a hands-on experience at life in the fleet Saturday morning at the Alamodome using virtual reality technology ahead of the Navy All-American Bowl.

The Navy’s Strike Group mixed-reality experience let visitors sample a range of roles, from piloting aircraft to getting a feel for boot camp-style physical training.

The group travels across the U.S. to showcase some of the many jobs they do.

“The overall intent is to bring the fleet to the street,” said Lt. Comdr. Tiffany Pearson, division director of community outreach at the Navy’s recruiting headquarters. “We want to bridge the gap between today’s generation and yesterday’s generation.”

Pearson said the events aim to make the military’s work more understandable and relatable, particularly to audiences who may not have direct exposure to service members or Navy careers.

“I like to think of it as removing the veil of mystery behind what the military actually does,” Pearson said. “If you can think of a job in the private sector, we pretty much have it in the Navy.”

The experience also leans into gaming and interactive technology to connect with potential recruits.

“With our e-sports team, we’re meeting this generation where they’re at,” Pearson said. “They like to game. They understand that. They like that hands-on experience. But we can’t necessarily get them on an aircraft or a sub, so let’s bring that set up, that virtual aspect to you.”

Sailors staffed stations throughout the event, offering advice and answering questions, while also creating a memory for attendees before kickoff at the Navy All-American Bowl.

“It’s an icebreaker so that way we can conversate, and I can really tell them about my experience in the Navy and how it’s helped me become the man I am today,” said Sailor John Rodriguez.

More information about the Navy experience is available online.

