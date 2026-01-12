Still no freeze this season: here’s how it compares to previous winters

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- CHILLY & CLOUDY THIS AM: 40s this morning, to 60s this afternoon
- SPOTTY SHOWERS TONIGHT: Light rain possible tonight through early Tuesday
- STILL NO FREEZE: We enter the top 5 for ‘latest first freeze’
FORECAST
JACKET REQUIRED THIS MORNING
We’re off to a cold start, with temperatures in the low-40s. Skies will be cloudy this morning, keeping it chilly through midday. Some peeks of sunshine will help to warm us in the low-60s later today.
SHOWERS TONIGHT, EARLY TUESDAY
An upper level low will roll through tonight, creating showers across South Texas. The activity is expected to be spotty and light, with rain chances sitting at 30%. However, wet roads are possible for the Tuesday morning commute. Rain chances linger into the early afternoon on Tuesday, before any showers will push east of the area. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
EXTENDED FORECAST
A warm up is in store for Wednesday, before another weak front knocks temperatures back down on Thursday. We are expecting some mornings in the 30s Thursday through Sunday, but do not anticipate dropping down to freezing.
STILL NO FREEZE
With that in mind, we have entered the top 5 for latest freezes. At this time last year, we had already tallied 5. The latest ‘first freeze’ on record dates back to 1932, when it took until March to see a freeze.
