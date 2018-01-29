Entertainment

Lineup announced, tickets now on sale for 2018 Fiesta de la Flor celebrating Selena

Festival celebrates life, legacy and music of Selena

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - Tickets have officially gone on sale and the musical lineup was announced Monday for the 2018 Fiesta de la Flor.

The annual two-day festival, which will be held April 13-14 in Corpus Christi, celebrates the life and legacy of Selena Quintanilla.

Selena’s memory continues to fascinate the public. Both new and old fans attend the festival from around the world to honor the late Tejano music superstar.

This year’s lineup includes: Becky G, The Mavericks, Los Palominos, Elida Reyna, Jenny and the Mexicats, Isabel Marie, Sunny Sauceda, LA 45, Hometown Boys, JonMikael Mrez and Superfonicos.

Children under 7 years old get in free. Click here for more details on tickets.

