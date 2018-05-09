LinkedIn posts opportunity to work for Justin Timberlake

SAN ANTONIO - LinkedIn is offering the chance for one lucky candidate to be Justin TImberlake’s social media coordinator at an upcoming concert as part of his “Man of the Woods” tour.

Job hopefuls need to post a video to LinkedIn before 1:59 a.m. Monday.

Live Nation Entertainment and LinkedIn are joining together to offer the unique experience.

One lucky LinkedIn professional will have the chance to experience a day in the life of a Live Nation employee.

To read the full details about how you can participate, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.