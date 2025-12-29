Deputy who brought Whataburger to inmate, on-duty SAPD officer charged with DWI top list of 2025 law enforcement arrests

Both SAPD and BCSO saw an increase in the number of their members arrested in 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County’s two largest law enforcement agencies saw the number of their members charged with crimes increase compared to 2024, an analysis by KSAT Investigates shows.

Fourteen Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies faced criminal charges in 2025, doubling the amount of arrests last year.

The San Antonio Police Department, meanwhile, had nine officers arrested, a 50 percent increase compared to 2024.

The number of law enforcement arrests had decreased for three consecutive years prior to 2025, the analysis found.

Deputy gets pretrial diversion after sneaking Whataburger to inmate

Deputy Miguel Angel Rodriguez was arrested in January after investigators determined he accepted a Cash App payment from an inmate’s relative to buy Whataburger for both himself and the inmate.

Rodriguez was charged with bringing contraband into a correctional facility, a Class B misdemeanor, and was fired after his arrest.

Rodriguez was granted a “conditional dismissal” in his criminal case in September, which means he had to meet certain standards for the charge to be dropped.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office told KSAT last month that Rodriguez’s case dismissal requirements include the completion of “40 hours of community service, moral reconation therapy and (the payment of) any fees” within three months.

Deputy David Dominguez was arrested in February after investigators said he lured an inmate into fighting him at the Bexar County jail.

During the fight, Dominguez struck the inmate in his face and chest before slamming the inmate’s head on the ground, an arrest affidavit states.

According to court documents, other deputies at the jail heard Dominguez in a struggle on a handheld device and went over to check on their fellow deputy. When the other deputies arrived, Dominguez told them that nothing had happened, records show.

Dominguez was charged with tampering with physical evidence, official oppression and assault causing bodily injury, records indicate.

He is awaiting indictment on the tampering charge. The official oppression and assault cases have still not been filed, court records show.

BCSO terminated Dominguez after his arrest, officials previously said.

An off-duty BCSO deputy was arrested in Laredo in April after police there said he pointed a gun at a person outside a bar.

A bar manager initially removed Brandon Mejorado from an establishment, but he returned, prompting a confrontation, BCSO officials previously said.

The situation escalated when Mejorado retrieved a pistol and pointed it at the manager, according to BCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the manager was able to secure the weapon until Laredo police arrived at the scene.

Mejorado was then taken to the Webb County jail and was booked on two charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, records show.

Webb County jail records show that Mejorado bonded out later that day.

The cases against him remain pending, a Webb County spokesperson confirms.

BCSO officials told KSAT that Mejorado resigned a day after his arrest.

A BCSO deputy was charged with murder in early May after investigators said he opened a jail cell door and allowed other inmates to violently assault inmate Francisco Bazan, 46.

Bazan was later pronounced dead.

Deputy Clemente Lopez Jr. admitted to investigators that he saw three other inmates assault Bazan by kicking his face and smashing Bazan’s head on the concrete, according to an arrest warrant.

Lopez resigned from his position and was indicted in August on three additional charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault.

The murder charge against Lopez is still awaiting indictment, court records show.

BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar told KSAT this summer he was “disgusted” by the incident.

Four inmates have also been charged in connection with Bazan’s death.

“Are you kidding me?”

A veteran SAPD officer was arrested while on duty in late July at the south patrol substation, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

An SAPD sergeant and lieutenant “detected the odor of intoxicants” on Officer Paul Fencik during roll call.

After they began the administrative process, Fencik drove his patrol vehicle out of the substation parking lot, SAPD previously said. The lieutenant then called him back, and Fencik returned.

Fencik was found with an open beer container in the center console and a cooler filled with unopened beer in his patrol vehicle, SAPD officials previously said.

He was taken into custody on a charge of DWI with a blood alcohol content over .15.

Body-worn camera footage released by SAPD weeks after Fencik’s arrest showed him arguing with fellow SAPD officers while taking part in a field sobriety test in a department roll call room.

“Are you kidding me?” Fencik told a fellow officer in the footage. “If I refuse, I go to jail. This is b-------. F------ A, dude.”

SAPD Officer Paul Fencik took part in a field sobriety test at an SAPD patrol substation July 31. (KSAT)

Fencik was placed on administrative duty after his arrest and remains in that status, an SAPD spokesperson confirmed.

Fencik’s next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 16.

David McCall was charged with DWI with a blood alcohol content over .15 in August, a little over a week after his vehicle crashed through a front yard in west Bexar County.

McCall “appeared conscious but was unresponsive to verbal attempts to communicate and was struggling to breathe,” a BCSO incident report stated.

Investigators noted a six-pack of beer and an unopened bottle of wine inside McCall’s vehicle, as paramedics performed life-saving care on him, the report shows.

An affidavit to draw a sample of McCall’s blood states he was “apologetic” at the scene and repeatedly asked whether he had hurt anyone in the crash.

Nurses at the hospital detected alcohol on McCall’s breath and a BCSO investigator then took steps to obtain the warrant for a blood draw, records show.

McCall was then arrested eight days later, after a toxicology report showed McCall’s blood alcohol concentration of 0.238, nearly three times the legal limit to drive a vehicle in Texas.

McCall remains on administrative duty.

His next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 4.

A San Antonio police lieutenant fired last year after an internal affairs investigation determined that he altered discipline records in the Melissa Perez shooting case and was indicted in August.

Steven Velasquez faces a felony tampering with records charge.

Velasquez is accused of accessing SAPD’s internal affairs computer program and removing himself as an “involved employee” the night Perez was shot and killed by officers in June 2023.

Velasquez failed to respond to the fatal police shooting scene, despite being the highest-ranking member assigned to the south patrol service area, his discipline paperwork states.

All three officers who were criminally charged for Perez’s death were acquitted last month.

Velasquez’s tampering case is tentatively scheduled for trial on Jan. 21.

SAPD Officer Richard Boyle turned himself in to jail early last month after investigators accused him of unlawfully installing a tracking device on his estranged wife’s vehicle.

SAPD officials said the warrant stemmed from an “off-duty incident” that happened in March.

His wife, who made the report to SAPD’s Internal Affairs division, told investigators that she and Boyle were separated.

The document states that after Boyle’s wife moved out, she initially drove his Cadillac, which Boyle monitored using the OnStar system. She realized that Boyle had been tracking the Cadillac’s location, returned the vehicle and purchased a new one on March 3.

According to investigators, Boyle’s wife used the Tile app on her phone to check for tracking devices on March 11 and found one attached to her new vehicle.

Boyle admitted to placing the tracker on his wife’s vehicle, an arrest affidavit states.

He remains on administrative duty.

Boyle’s next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 4.

