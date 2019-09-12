New details announced about upcoming SeaWorld San Antonio wooden roller coaster

SAN ANTONIO - New details were announced Thursday about a roller coaster that, according to SeaWorld San Antonio, will soon be the tallest, fastest and longest wooden roller coaster in Texas.

Texas Stingray, which is scheduled to open in spring 2020, will reach a top speed of 55 mph. SeaWorld officials said the coaster will be across from the new Turtle Reef exhibit between Orca Stadium and the Rio Loco river rapids ride.

"Texas Stingray marks a new wave of excitement for SeaWorld," said SeaWorld San Antonio's vice president of general services, Scott Bacon. "We continue to provide new reasons to visit SeaWorld and offer exciting new adventures for our guests with a blend of thrilling rides, family attractions, and incredible animal and educational experiences."

In addition to a 100-foot drop, SeaWorld officials said the ride will also feature a 100-foot tunnel, 16 airtime hills, 3,379 feet of track and 76-degree high turns, and a ride will last more than two minutes. The height of all riders must be 46 inches or taller.

With Texas Stingray, SeaWorld officials said the park will now be home to five unique coaster experiences. Other rides include Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, Great White, Steel Eel and Super Grover's Box Car Derby.

