Fan-favorite barrel man Leon Coffee inducted into Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO - Leon Coffee, a mainstay of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, has been inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The fan-favorite barrel man has been a rodeo performer for 35 years -- since 1983.

When Coffee got word of his induction, the Blanco native told the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association that it brought him to tears.

“It kind of brought me to the milk right there, it brought tears to my eyes … to know that my heroes, my friends and heroes, who are in there, and I’m there with them -- that’s just something I dreamed of,” Coffee said. “I’m just tickled to death to be in there and say, ‘Yes, I am in the PRCA Hall of Fame.’ It’s pretty wild.”

Coffee said he plans on continuing to build his legacy and will be performing at the 70th annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The 2019 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo begins on Feb. 7 and runs through the 24th. Tickets for the event go on sale next month.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.