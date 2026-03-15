SUNDAY: Record-shattering heat, high fire danger, and a 50-degree temp drop after sunset

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Hot. Mid-90s. WATCHING FOR: Red Flag Warning. High fire danger through Monday evening

6PM to 6AM: Strong cold front. 40-50 mph wind gusts. WATCHING FOR: Downed tree limbs, spotty power outages

MONDAY: Near 40° at sunrise. Highs in the 50s. High fire danger

TUESDAY MORNING: 30s. Above freezing for San Antonio. Light freeze in Hill Country

FORECAST

TODAY

After a brief round of morning clouds, temperatures will skyrocket on Sunday. Dry air will help to push temperatures to the mid-90s — breaking a record that’s stood since 1908.

Wacky Texas Temps (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Meanwhile, the fire danger will be very high through the evening. Please avoid any kind of outdoor burning and dispose of cigarettes properly. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from noon Sunday to 8 pm Monday.

Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon Sunday through 8 pm Monday (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DINNERTIME COLD FRONT

A strong cold front moves through Sunday between 5 and 7pm. As soon as it arrives, gusty north winds will kick in. Gusts of up to 40-50 mph are possible through the evening and overnight hours.

Winds will be VERY GUSTY Sunday night (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While we don’t expect widespread power outages, these kinds of winds can cause tree limbs to sway and potentially break, interacting with power lines. This *may* cause spotty power outages tonight.

MONDAY

As we head back to work and school, temps will plummet by Monday morning. We will be cold, but above freezing. San Antonio will dip to near 40°. Bundle up, because winds will make it feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s! After the chilly start, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s Monday afternoon.

NEAR FREEZING TUESDAY MORNING

Monday night will be cold, and by Tuesday morning, many of us will be in the 30s. While we expect temperatures to stay just above freezing in San Antonio, outlying areas may briefly touch freezing.

Tuesday morning will bring a light freeze to the Hill Country (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

EXTENDED FORECAST

Despite the big temperature swings, no rain is expected for the next 7 to 10 days.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up





QUICK WEATHER LINKS