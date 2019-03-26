Second 'Avengers' actor to come to San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest

Actor Paul Bettany is the latest actor confirmed to make an appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest in June.

Bettany is second "Avengers" star in the lineup. He played J.A.R.V.I.S. in "Iron Man" and Vision in several "Avengers" movies. Bettany is also known for his roles in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "A Knight's Tale" and "A Beautiful Mind."

Other celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:

Jason Momoa

Amber Heard

Jeremy Renner

Dolph Lundgren,

Graham McTavish

Ray Fisher

Alexandra Shipp

Tye Sheridan

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Robert Wuhl

Clare Kramer

Walter Koenig

Joe Flanigan

Robert Picardo

Butch Patrick

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

