Second 'Avengers' actor to come to San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest

Actor Paul Bettany is the latest actor confirmed to make an appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest in June.
Bettany is second "Avengers" star in the lineup. He played J.A.R.V.I.S. in "Iron Man" and Vision in several "Avengers" movies. Bettany is also known for his roles in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "A Knight's Tale" and "A Beautiful Mind."
Other celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:
- Jason Momoa
- Amber Heard
- Jeremy Renner
- Dolph Lundgren,
- Graham McTavish
- Ray Fisher
- Alexandra Shipp
- Tye Sheridan
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Robert Wuhl
- Clare Kramer
- Walter Koenig
- Joe Flanigan
- Robert Picardo
- Butch Patrick
Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.
Slideshow of celebrities scheduled to attend the 2019 Celebrity Fan Fest: