Canyon High School freshman wins holiday card contest

SAN ANTONIO – A freshman art student at Canyon High School won a holiday card contest that is held yearly.

Kate Albright was selected as the winner of the Education Service Center Region 20 competition.

Albright was told the news during class and received a gift card, a set of holiday cards, and a poster featuring her design.

“I initially entered the contest just for the experience,” Albright said, who serves as vice president of the National Art Honor Society at CHS. “I ended up spending quite a bit of time on my piece to get it to its greatest potential. I’m grateful that my art teacher brought this contest to my attention.”

The design was done using pencil, ink, watercolor and gold marker. She had never created a watercolor piece prior to entering the contest, the press release said.

The ESC Region 20 competition covers 88 school districts across 19 counties.

“Judges look at typography, use of color and design when selecting a winner,” explained Mayra de Hoyos, an ESC-20 representative. “Kate’s entry was artistic and traditional, while the writing was very neat and delicate.”