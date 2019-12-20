Mamma mia: For $13.9 million, this villa offers taste of Italy in the Texas Hill Country

If you plan on dumping a crazy amount of money on a house, consider nabbing a whole lot of acreage while you’re at it. The Italian villa at 750 Creel Creek Road not only offers 11,388 square feet of luxury living, panoramic views of Fredericksburg and overwhelming amenities, it boasts hundreds of acres: 251.23, to be exact.

Nestled deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country and fenced with exotic game and wildlife, this ranch is the stuff of country living dreams.

Go fishing in a creek, enjoy a gorgeous Texas sunset on one of many patios, cool off in the infinity pool or hunker down in front of a fireplace, of which this home has 12, and settle in for some cigars or s’mores.

Here are some other amenities too awesome to go unmentioned: The home features guest quarters, a master suite with three fireplaces (as if one wasn’t good enough), and two bars.

Get bored indoors? No worries. You’ve got hundreds of acres to explore. Going stir crazy and craving some human interaction (outside of your own family)? Head into town and eat some of the best German food the state has to offer.

Pony up $13.9 million and this cliff side home is yours for the taking. Contact John C. Jones at (830) 456-9184 for more information.

