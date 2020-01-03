Explore the 4 top spots in San Antonio's Forest Crest neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Forest Crest has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a steakhouse to a sandwich shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Forest Crest, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse

Photo: Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse/Yelp

Topping the list is steakhouse and Brazilian spot Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse. Located at 19210 W. Interstate 10, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp.

The steakhouse offers a salad bar and slow-roasted meats carved tableside. Entree options include chicken, pork, lamb and beef. (Explore the entire menu here.)

2. Mash'd

Photo: stephanie p./Yelp

Next up is bar, New American and traditional American spot Mash'D, situated at 17623 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 107. With four stars out of 794 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This is the fourth outpost for the Texas-based franchise. On the menu, look for appetizers like chicken-fried pepperoni and wings, along with salads, pizza and burgers. Entrees include Bootleg Ribs, Bulgogi Tacos and chicken & biscuits. (Take a look at the entire menu here.)

3. The General Public

Photo: mary g./Yelp

Bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot The General Public is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 102, four stars out of 570 reviews.

The General Public has one other location in Houston. Brunch favorites include the egg whites parmesan, three-egg omelette sandwich and the Sunny Enchiladas. Going for dinner? Look for oysters, burgers, sandwiches or one of the house specialties, like chicken tortilla chili. (Check out the full menu here.)

4. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Photo: potbelly sandwich shop/Yelp

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, a fast-food spot that offers sandwiches, salads and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with 3.5-stars out of 64 Yelp reviews. Head over to 17711 W. Interstate 10, Suite 107, to see for yourself.

This franchise has locations across the country. Menu favorites include the signature Wreck Sandwich with salami, roast beef, turkey, ham and Swiss cheese and the turkey club. The spot also offers salads, soups, shakes and desserts. (Explore the entire menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.