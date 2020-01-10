Check out the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Vance Jackson neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Vance Jackson has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Chicago-style deli to a Greek eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Vance Jackson, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Papouli's Greek Grill

PHOTO: greg h./YELP

Topping the list is Greek spot Papouli's Greek Grill, which offers burgers, pita sandwiches and more. Located at 11224 Huebner Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for authentic Greek appetizers and entrees, such as grape leaves, hummus, gyros, kebabs, salads and grilled salmon. Plate lunch specials are served daily.

2. 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria

Photo: madeline r./Yelp

Next up is an outpost of the chain 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria, situated at 11224 Huebner Road, Suite 206. With 4.5 stars out of 232 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Aside from Roman-style and Neapolitan pizzas, you'll find salads, chicken wings, breadsticks and cinnamon sticks on the menu.

3. Chicago Bagel & Deli

Photo: adrianna c./Yelp

Breakfast and lunch spot Chicago Bagel & Deli, which offers bagels with cream cheese/spreads, breads and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 10918 Wurzbach Road, Suite 132, 4.5 stars out of 222 reviews.

The menu also features omelettes, French toast and cinnamon rolls, as well as a wide variety of sandwiches and hot dogs for lunch.

