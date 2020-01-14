Celebrate Lunar New Year at one of these top Chinese restaurants in San Antonio

On January 25, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year’s Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Rat with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in San Antonio, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Gin Chinese Restaurant

Photo: James l./Yelp

Topping the list is Gin Chinese Restaurant. Located at 5337 Glen Ridge Drive, Suite 103, the Chinese spot is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.

2. T Jin's China Diner

Photo: lori s./Yelp

Next up is T Jin's China Diner, situated at 20835 US-281 North, Suite 502. With 4.5 stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. T-Jin's China Diner

Photo: T-Jin’s China Diner/Yelp

T-Jin's China Diner, located at 119 S.W. Loop 410, Suite 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot 4.5 stars out of 175 reviews.

4. China Inn

Photo: ruthie w./Yelp

China Inn, a Chinese spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 238 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2241 N.W. Military Highway to see for yourself.

5. Tang Street Chinese Restaurant

Photo: vickylin s./Yelp

Check out Tang Street Chinese Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot at 16111 San Pedro Ave.

