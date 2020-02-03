Dirt arrives at AT&T Center for 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – More than 2,000 tons of soil made it inside the AT&T Center Monday, meaning it’s almost time to rodeo, San Antonio.

The dirt was transported from an area near Charlotte to the arena via 70 truckloads.

A group of 12 volunteers loaded, moved and leveled the dirt in the process that lasts about seven hours.

What you should wear to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

The dirt will remain in the arena throughout the rodeo, which runs Thursday-Feb. 23. The dirt is maintained at a depth of 10-12 inches, according to the rodeo.