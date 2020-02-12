San Antonio's 4 top delis (that won't break the bank)

Wondering where to find the best delis near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable delis in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy

Photo: jason c./Yelp

Topping the list is Gino's Deli Stop N Buy. Located at 13210 Huebner Road, the deli, which offers cheesesteaks, sandwiches and more, is the most popular budget-friendly deli in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 1,066 reviews on Yelp.

We looked there for an overview of Gino's Deli Stop N Buy.

"Culinary passion project with the sole goal of providing customers with absolutely amazing food and service," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

Curious to know more?

"After spending better part of a decade in a neighborhood deli in Brooklyn, owner Aleem brought his know-how and the New York-style deli back home to the great state of Texas," per the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "The menu that once had just five items now boasts 25, including 10 homegrown innovative sandwiches."

In terms of signature items, the spot offers "Philly cheesesteaks, craft burgers, deli sandwiches, an original eclectic menu and awesome barbacoa every weekend," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Panchos and Gringos

Photo: kara s./Yelp

Next up is Dignowity Hill's Panchos and Gringos, situated at 900 Nolan St. With 4.5 stars out of 471 reviews on Yelp, the deli, diner and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Panchos and Gringos.

"Growing up in small farm in Atlixco, Puebla, Mexico, was difficult. I developed a passion for cooking when I was a boy and I found time to do it when [my mother] was shopping. I moved to New York at 25 years old and found a job in a diner/restaurant — and I loved it every single minute," the business says on Yelp, in the bio section of its profile.

As to what the business is known for, "Our family-operated restaurant is the best in real Mexican food — from Puebla — and American food — from New York," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Schilo's Delicatessen

Photo: tena c./Yelp

Downtown San Antonio's Schilo's Delicatessen, located at 424 E. Commerce St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable deli, German and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 1,112 reviews.

We turned there to learn more about Schilo's Delicatessen.

"Schilo's saloon was started in Beeville, Texas in the early 1900s and in 1914 moved to San Antonio on Commerce Street," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "Prohibition came in 1917 and the saloon closed. That same year, Schilo's Delicatessen opened at the corner of South Alamo and Worth Streets."

As to what the business is known for, it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "Friendly wait staff and a quaint atmosphere. Known for our Rueben's, split pea soup and homemade root beer. Come see us for breakfast, lunch, or dinner."

4. Chicago Bagel & Deli

Photo: alex g./Yelp



Chicago Bagel & Deli, a deli and breakfast and brunch spot that offers bagels and more in Vance Jackson, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 226 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10918 Wurzbach Road, Suite 132, to see for yourself.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Chicago Bagel & Deli.

"We produce our bagels from scratch every day," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. "We have 15 different varieties of bagels. We sell bagels by the dozen or singles. We sell cream cheese in 2-ounce or 8-ounce containers, or we can slice and toast the bagel and add the cream cheese for you."

