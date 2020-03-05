Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11710 Parliament St.

Listed at $696/month, this 645-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 11710 Parliament St.

The apartment comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6933 Border Brook

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 6933 Border Brook. It's listed for $703/month.

The building boasts on-site management and a swimming pool. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

2555 N. E Loop 410

Check out this 463-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2555 N. E Loop 410. It's listed for $710/month.

The building boasts outdoor space, additional storage space and a gym. In the apartment, you'll find a fireplace and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

Horizon Hill Boulevard and Medical Drive

Located at Horizon Hill Boulevard and Medical Drive, here's a 501-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $710/month.

The building boasts a gym and secured entry. This property is dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

