San Antonio's 4 top grocery stores (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the best grocery stores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable grocery stores in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Seoul Asian Food Market & Cafe

Photo: eunmi l./Yelp

Topping the list is Seoul Asian Food Market & Cafe. Located at 1005 Rittiman Road, Suite 101, in Wilshire, the grocery store, Korean and imported food spot is the highest-rated affordable grocery store in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Mollie D., who reviewed Seoul Asian Food Market & Cafe on Nov. 3 said, "I stopped in today to pick up some meats and sauces to do my own Korean barbecue at home. This store is very clean, and well organized. They have a wonderful variety and most of the produce looked great."

And Alisa C. wrote, "Definitely feels like a home-cooked meal is being served ! Service is great. It's conveniently right by the market if you feel inspired to make what you just ate at home."

2. Chicho Boys Fruit Market

Photo: shawn w./Yelp

Next up is Avenida Guadalupe's Chicho Boys Fruit Market, situated at 1631 S. Laredo St. With 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, which offers fruits and veggies and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

We looked there to learn more about Chicho Boys Fruit Market.

"Chicho Boys is family owned and operated by the Patricio "Chicho" Gonzalez family," the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile.

In terms of signature items, "We specialize in fresh, quality fruits and vegetables for low, low prices," it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Al Madina Meat Market and grill

Photo: joey p./Yelp

Al Madina Meat Market and grill, located at 9218 Wurzbach Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced meat shop and grocery store, which offers fruits and veggies and more, 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews.

We looked there for an overview of Al Madina Meat Market and grill.

"We are founded on the simple principles of providing our customers with a wide selection of fresh, quality, affordable halal meat and products," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

4. Himalayan Bazar

Photo: jade m./Yelp

Himalayan Bazar, a grocery store that offers herbs and spices and more, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8466 Fredericksburg Road to see for yourself.

Sherry Y., who reviewed Himalayan Bazar on March 22, noted, "Great local South Asian international market for your cooking and dining needs. As with many international food stores, this one is no different, offering overseas packaged imports, some fresh food items, various grains/legumes and specialty sauces galore."

Yelper Abigail L. wrote, "I've been here a few time and it's always been great. Their produce specials run mostly on Fridays. That was the best time to buy groceries from my experience. I live on the other side of town but I try to make it here at least one or two times a month. It's also a great place to stock up on herbs and spices."

