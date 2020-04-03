Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8556 Laurens Lane

Listed at $1,302/month, this 1,211-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8556 Laurens Lane.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

680 E. Basse Road

Next, check out this 902-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 680 E. Basse Road. It's listed for $1,313/month.

Building amenities include secured entry. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2600 N.W. Loop 410 (Dellview Area)

Located at 2600 N.W. Loop 410, here's a 1,044-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,315/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

