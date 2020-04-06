These hilarious tweets about Target are making moms everywhere feel seen

Are you the type to peruse Target while sipping on a Starbucks coffee? Not necessarily for anything you need, but because Target is pretty much the best store ever?

You could say Target lovers -- this editor included -- might have a slight obsession.

And now that we’re all staying home and avoiding going out due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are taking it hard.

We get that there are much bigger problems in the world, but we couldn’t help but laugh at some of these hilarious posts people are making about how much they’re missing Target. (And yes, we realize most Targets are remaining open for our essential needs. Still -- it’s just not the same).

If you’re a Target lover, we feel confident you will enjoy these posts just as much as we do.

Psst: We’ve got a poll at the bottom we’d really love for you to take, too!

I kind of want to set up a fake #Target shopping aisle in our basement. Just so my wife has someplace to go when she is stressed. — Adam B. Hill, M.D. (@Adamhill1212) March 24, 2020

I miss @Target so much, I think I’m going to wear a red shirt and khakis today — BROOKE CAL (@BrookeSquad) March 31, 2020

I feel like @Target & I broke up 💔 Missing you bae — MJ Winterbottom (@mj_winterbottom) March 29, 2020

All I wanna do is go spend two hours in @Target and only buy a candle. — Rory (@rcdaly95) March 31, 2020

I had a dream that I went to target & woke up thinking my dream was real. Now I'm upset #imisstarget — KCB (@kaseytheginge) October 31, 2014

I miss the days of wandering aimlessly through the aisles of Target. #TARGET pic.twitter.com/KuPF3EAblD — jess (@jess_arabie) April 3, 2020

Getting dressed up to go to #Target cause that’s one of the only places I’m allowed to go in this free world. pic.twitter.com/32XOe4q0hd — Abbie (@abba_zabba) April 4, 2020