San Antonio's 3 favorite spots to score fruits and veggies, without breaking the bank

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable fruit and veggie outlets in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Chicho Boys Fruit Market

Photo: Shawn w./Yelp

Topping the list is Chicho Boys Fruit Market. Located at 1631 S. Laredo St. in Avenida Guadalupe, the grocery store, which offers fruits and veggies and more, is the highest-rated cheap fruit and veggie spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp.

"Chicho Boys is family owned and operated by the Patricio 'Chicho' Gonzalez family," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, "We specialize in fresh, quality fruits and vegetables for low, low prices," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Los Valles Produce

Photo: Lori s./Yelp

Next up is Palm Heights's Los Valles Produce, situated at 3915 Nogalitos St. With 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot, which offers fruits and veggies and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Jessica A., who reviewed Los Valles Produce on Nov. 10, 2018, wrote, "The best fruit cups in San Antonio! Fruit is always fresh! Lines are long but worth the wait!"

Anna V. wrote, "I think Los Valles has a secret fruit supplier that provides them with the juiciest and prettiest looking fruit! The fruit is always extremely juicy and delicious... The $25 family bowl is a steal and plenty of fruit. The bowl comes with chile and limes so that you can add to your preference."

3. Al Madina Meat Market and grill

Photo: joey p./Yelp

Al Madina Meat Market and grill, located at 9218 Wurzbach Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly meat shop and grocery store, which offers fruits and veggies and more, 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews.

"We are founded on the simple principles of providing our customers with a wide selection of fresh, quality, affordable halal meat and products," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

