4 top options for low-priced Chinese fare in San Antonio

1. Vietnam Gardens

Photo: carole e./Yelp

Topping the list is Vietnam Gardens. Located at 5433 Blanco Road, the Vietnamese, Chinese and Thai spot is the highest-rated affordable Chinese restaurant in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp.

"We love to cook and serve fresh food to our customers," the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile. "We have been open since 2001 and we take pride in customer satisfaction."

As to what the business is known for, the Yelp section about specialties lists "jasmine sweet tea, fresh-squeezed lemonade, Vietnamese iced coffee, crispy spring rolls, chicken green beans, Vietnamese chicken wings, Asian eggplant with BBQ pork, fresh shrimp sauteed with ginger, jalapeno, onion and tofu curry."

2. Lucky Noodle

Photo: Alex s./Yelp

Next up is Greater Harmony Hills's Lucky Noodle, situated at 8525 Blanco Road. With four stars out of 386 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion and Chinese spot, offering noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper Mariah T., who reviewed Lucky Noodle on Jan. 25, wrote, "Very impressed! It was a very clean and quiet restaurant... The food was fantastic! You can see them making the noodles homemade and the dumplings were so fresh!"

Tanya R. wrote, "The portions were way bigger than the picture lets on. I ate until I couldn't and didn't even clear half my bowl. It was like magic, I kept pulling these huge noodles out thinking I'd finish soon and nope! Impressive bang for your buck. Also, if you go try the dumplings they were one of the best we've ever had."

3. Orient Express Chinese Restaurant

Photo: maricela a./YELP

Orient Express Chinese Restaurant, located at 3403 Roland Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Chinese spot 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews.

Yelper Marissa H., who reviewed Orient Express Chinese Restaurant on Oct. 17, wrote, "I consider myself a Chinese food critic for sure! ... I picked up to-go for me and my son. When we got home we were very surprised. The food was amazing! Very flavorful! I'm so happy I stopped here to try the food."

Allan P. noted, "Awesome food and service. Clean, cheap and good food is what makes a good Chinese restaurant... Drove all the way from Stone Oak and it was definitely worth it. Will be stopping by more often!"

4. Ming's Thing

Photo: Rody a./Yelp

Ming's Thing, a Chinese spot that offers noodles, soups and more, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 78 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5249 McCullough Ave. to see for yourself.

"Ming's Thing started in 2011 as a food stand [at the] farmers market," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "In 2012, Ming added her line of all-natural, scratch-made dressings, which we use extensively for many of our dishes."

"Born and raised in Beijing, Ming loved helping her mother to prepare the family meals," the business says on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. "At age 24, Ming opened her first restaurant in Beijing, which became an instant success."

Regarding signature items, the Yelp section highlighting specialties lists "contemporary East Asian, vegetarian options, noodles, global street fare, in-house made sausages, sauces and dressings."

