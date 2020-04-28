San Antonio's top 3 options for low-priced Southern fare

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southern food, but don't want to empty your wallet?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional sources for affordable Southern cuisine around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges on a budget.

1. Bayseas Catfish House

Photo: Ruben C./Yelp

Topping the list is Bayseas Catfish House. Located at 13954 Nacogdoches Road, the Southern restaurant, which offers seafood and soul food, is the highest-rated destination for inexpensive Southern fare in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp.

In the words of the business's Yelp page, "We specialize in Southern-style seafood. We serve a variety of fish, such as catfish, flounder, cod, tilapia, drum and trout," it notes in the section highlighting specialties. "Our fish is hand-battered in Mr. Hill's secret recipe. Our gumbo is a customer favorite."

"We have also expanded our menu to include specialty dishes for our Soul Food Sunday," its Yelp bio continues. "Don't forget about our succulent shrimp and our deep-fried oysters."

2. Nelson's BBQ

photo: nelson's bbq/yelp

Next up is Hills and Dales' Nelson's BBQ, situated at 7327 N. Loop 1604 West. With five stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp, the Southern food truck, serving barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an economical option.

Yelper Kate M., who reviewed Nelson's BBQ on Dec. 2, wrote, "A one-man operation here, but wow this place is amazing. The prices are so reasonable (cheaper than most places), brisket is soft, ribs are delicious and fall off the bone, pulled pork is tender and fatty, mac and cheese is flavorful and the cornbread is soft."

Frank C. added, "This is one of the best barbecue places in all of San Antonio. The pulled pork sandwich is unbelievably tender."

3. Faust Tavern

Photo: Ryu C./Yelp

Last but not least is Tobin Hill's Faust Tavern, settled at 517 E. Woodlawn, with Yelpers giving the low-cost cocktail bar and Southern eatery four stars out of 72 reviews.

According to the history section of its Yelp profile, Faust Tavern is a "Full-service bar with plenty of indoor/outdoor seating."

Furthermore, "Faust Tavern specializes in affordable cocktails, craft/domestic beer (over 60 choices) and Southern food (vegan options available)." The establishment also provides a "divey and dim-lit atmosphere (perfect for dates or just hanging out), occasional bands and DJs, spacious outdoor patio, one of the best happy hours on the St. Mary's strip and Sunday brunch," as stated on Yelp in the section pertaining to specialties.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.