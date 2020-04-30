The 4 best delis in San Antonio

Looking to try the top delis around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

People in the San Antonio area usually spend more in the spring at food and beverage shops than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending at San Antonio-area food and beverage shops grew to $42,178 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy

Photo: Sarah n./Yelp



First on the list is Gino's Deli Stop N Buy. Located at 13210 Huebner Road, the deli, which offers cheesesteaks, sandwiches and more, is the most popular deli in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 1,116 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chicago Bagel & Deli

Photo: kris v./Yelp

Chicago Bagel & Deli, a deli and breakfast and brunch spot that offers bagels and more in Vance Jackson, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 229 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10918 Wurzbach Road, Suite 132, to see for yourself.

3. Zito's Delicatessen & Sandwich Shop

Photo: Paula j./Yelp

Check out Zito's Delicatessen & Sandwich Shop, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli and Italian spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 8800 Broadway St., Suite 108.

4. Firehouse Subs

Photo: Firehouse Subs/Yelp

And then there's a member of the chain Firehouse Subs, a local favorite with four stars out of 60 reviews. Stop by 5887 Babcock Road to hit up the deli and fast food spot, which offers sandwiches and more, next time you're in the mood.

