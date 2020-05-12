San Antonio's top 4 dive bars, ranked

Wondering where to find the best dive bars around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for dive bars.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Bang Bang Bar

Photo: The Bang Bang Bar/Yelp

First on the list is The Bang Bang Bar. Located at 119 El Mio St. in North Shearer Hills, the dive bar and music venue is the highest-rated dive bar in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp.

2. Web House Cafe & Bar

Photo: Web House Cafe & Bar/Yelp

Next up is Beacon Hill's Web House Cafe & Bar, situated at 320 Blanco Road. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar, cafe and dive bar has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Charlie Brown's Neighborhood Bar & Grill

Photo: Charlie Brown's Neighborhood Bar & Grill/Yelp

Blossom Park's Charlie Brown's Neighborhood Bar & Grill, located at 11888 Starcrest Drive, Suite 101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dive bar, sports bar and traditional American spot four stars out of 156 reviews.

5. The Base Line

Photo: Philip m./Yelp

Check out The Base Line, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. You can find the dive bar, pub and cocktail bar at 1139 Harry Wurzbach Road.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.