Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in San Antonio's Pipers Meadow neighborhood

Visiting Pipers Meadow, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican spot to a bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Pipers Meadow, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Tacos Y Burritos Metro Basilica 2

Photo: Leticia G./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican spot Tacos Y Burritos Metro Basilica 2. Located at 7627 Culebra Road, Suite 105, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp.

This spot serves up authentic Mexican street food like tacos, burritos, quesadillas, huaraches and tostadas. Yelpers recommend ordering the mini tacos as well as the pozole and the wet burrito.

2. Thai Hot

Photo: Vonia P./Yelp

Next up is Thai spot Thai Hot, situated at 8333 Culebra Road With four stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for curry as well as fried noodle and rice dishes. A solid list of hot appetizers is also on offer, ranging from spring rolls to fried calamari and crispy dumplings. The dessert menu features fried ice cream and sweet sticky rice. Check out the entire menu here.

3. La Garita Grocery & Cafe

Photo: Stephanie s./Yelp

International grocery store La Garita Grocery & Cafe is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8333 Culebra Road, Suite 203, five stars out of 11 reviews.

This spot offers Peurto Rican favorites like tostones (twice fried plantains), pastelón (plantain casserole) and habichuelas (bean stew). The grocery store offers many of the ingredients for the eatery's recipes, along with other Latin American dishes.

4. Fiesta Bakery No 6

photo: stephanie s./yelp

Fiesta Bakery No 6, a bakery, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8035 Culebra Road, Suite 101 to see for yourself.

This cash-only bakery offers brownies, cakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, doughnuts and other pastries. The spot also makes fresh bread and tortillas. Yelpers rave about the low prices and customer service.

