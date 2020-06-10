New Mexican eatery Frida Mexican Restaurant and Bar debuts in San Antonio

Hungry? A fresh neighborhood Mexican dining establishment has you covered. The newcomer, called Frida Mexican Restaurant and Bar, can be found at 18740 Stone Oak Parkway.

Frida Mexican Restaurant and Bar provides a creative interpretation of authentic Mexican cuisine, with menu items ranging from charred guacamole, street-style grilled corn, yellowtail tuna aguachile and tortilla soup to smoked marlin quesadillas, duck flautas, al pastor tacos and a roasted suckling pig, complete with cauliflower purée and fried greens.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Frida Mexican Restaurant and Bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Jacqueline W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new eatery on June 6, wrote, "We enjoyed a relaxing and leisurely dinner. The margaritas were excellent. The complimentary chips/chicharron with two salsas were a nice change from typical chips and red salsa. I highly recommend the salmon that was moist, perfectly seasoned with asparagus and potatoes."

Yelper Brianna W. added, “Great new restaurant in Stone Oak. Fresh cocktails, a very unique menu, outstanding service [and] upscale ambiance. There was even a talented pianist serenading patrons all evening with popular tunes.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Frida Mexican Restaurant and Bar is open from 5–10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday.)

