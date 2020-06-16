The 4 best jewelry spots in San Antonio

Shopping for jewelry items?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top jewelry spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for jewelry.

1. Buddha Box Studios

First on the list is Buddha Box Studios. Located at 5337 Glen Ridge Drive, Suite 109, the tattoo, piercing and jewelry spot is the highest-rated jewelry spot in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rialto Jewelry

Next up is Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road's Rialto Jewelry, situated at 8910 Bandera Road, Suite 107. With five stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the jewelry, jewelry repair and watch repair spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Moses Jewelers

Sonterra-Stone Oak's Moses Jewelers, located at 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the jewelry and jewelry repair spot, which offers watches and more, five stars out of 37 reviews.

4. Diamonds Direct

Check out this location of the chain Diamonds Direct, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. You can find the jewelry spot at 15900 La Cantera Pky, Bldg 18.

