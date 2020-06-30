Introducing the 4 best outlets to score noodles in San Antonio

Need more noodles in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest noodle sources in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Kungfu Noodle

Photo: Winnie H./Yelp

First on the list is Kungfu Noodle. Located at 6733 Bandera Road, the joint to score noodles, soups and more is the highest-rated noodle destination in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 821 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sichuan Garden

Photo: Troy L./Yelp

Next up is Sichuan Garden, situated at 2347 N.W. Military Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 283 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese restaurant, which is known for its noodles and soups, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Li's Restaurant

Photo: Zhou S./Yelp

Li's Restaurant, settled at 20330 Huebner Road, Suite 106, is another supreme choice, with Yelpers giving the Sichuan and Asian fusion eatery, which offers noodles, dumplings and more, 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews.

4. Panasian Cafe

Photo: Ryan M./Yelp

At last, there's Panasian Cafe, a pan Asian and Chinese cafe that serves noodles and more, with 4.5 stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9503 Bandera Road to give it a go for yourself.

