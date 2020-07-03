Owner of small company forgoes dividend, makes massive donation to frontline COVID-19 workers around world

Majid Mousavi and his tiny company won’t record a dividend this year, but his efforts to try and help frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic was worth any profit margin.

Mousavi is a co-founder of MUDMASKY, a company based out of the Netherlands that specializes in the production of skin products and facial masks.

During the initial weeks of the pandemic, a British doctor, Mark Lander, used a MUDMASKY product under his mouth cap to treat skin that had become uncomfortably dry while wearing a surgical mask for many consecutive hours.

Lander said the product worked -- and asked if Mousavi could donate more skin care products to Lander’s team.

Mousavi and the team at MUDMASKY did, after noticing the appreciation, and decided to go well beyond the call.

Ultimately, MUDMASKY donated more than 106,700 euros (more than $120,000) worth of products to hospitals around the world. All the funds came out of Mousavi’s pocket -- and his company has decided not to record a dividend this year, according to company spokesperson Carmen Hofman.

“We are still quite a small team (of three), so I know that this is a lot of money for him,” Hofman said.

The donations were distributed to 26 hospitals in seven different countries, including six in the United States.

The company has received emails and photos from hospitals around the world from people expressing their gratitude, with Hofman in particular pointing out a thank-you email from frontline workers at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“I reached out for a donation to give to my fellow health care workers on my unit, and you decided to give for the entire hospital,” reads an email from a staff member at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center to MUDMASKY. “It truly brightened up our day.”

Hofman said the company has exhausted its budget for donations for the rest of the year, but plans on resuming donations to hospitals next year.

Hospitals that received donations applied for them on the MUDMASKY website.