Photos: Hurricane Sally slams into coast near Alabama-Florida border

Hurricane Sally made landfall near the Florida-Alabama state line as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours Wednesday, bringing storm surge and torrential rain.

The northern eyeball skimmed the coast for hours before the center finally made landfall with pounding wind and rain.

Winds near 100 mph caused trees to fall and stoplights and road signs to snap, creating hazardous situations, the Associated Press reported. As water began rising, people became trapped in ares with high waters.

In Escambia County, where people had to be rescued from flooded homes, Sheriff David Morgan predicted more will need to leave the area in the coming days.

“There are entire communities that we’re going to have to evacuate,” Morgan said. “It’s going to be a tremendous operation over the next several days.”

Check out the images of Sally below.

Waves break ashore near the Gulf State Park pier as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on Sept. 15 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (2020 Getty Images)

A driver navigates along a flooded road as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on Sept. 15, 2020 in Bayou La Batre, Alabama. (2020 Getty Images)

Water floods a road as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on Sept. 15 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (2020 Getty Images)

People run across a road through the rain and wind as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on Sept. 15 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (2020 Getty Images)

A man walks though a flooded parking lot as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on Sept. 15 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (2020 Getty Images)

Workers try to unclog a drainage ditch as roads flood from the rain arriving with the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on Sept. 15 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (2020 Getty Images)

People take shelter in a stores entranceway as the winds and rain from Hurricane Sally pass through the area on Sept. 16 in Mobile, Alabama. (2020 Getty Images)

A police vehicle drives through a street strewn with tree branches as the winds and rain from Hurricane Sally pass through the area on Sept. 16 in Mobile, Alabama. (2020 Getty Images)