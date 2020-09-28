KSAT.com community guidelines

At KSAT.com, we want you to weigh in on our stories. Your participation, whether it’s sharing your personal perspective or engaging in spirited discussion, often raises important questions and plays an important role in making our coverage even better.

For the benefit of our audience, we have community guidelines in place that apply to anyone who uses our website along with any content submitted to us.

Community Guidelines:

1) In order to comment, all users must register with KSAT.com. (Please also consider becoming a KSAT Insider)

2) By registering, users agree not to post or submit inappropriate content, including the following:

Content that violates copyright, trademarks or intellectual property law;

Content that is libelous or defamatory;

Personal attacks toward other users;

Bigoted, offensive, harassing or intimidating language;

Personal details of other users, such as contact information;

Content that advertises a product or service;

Repetitive content, otherwise known as spam;

Off-topic remarks that don’t apply to the story;

Illegible comments and those posted in all caps are subject to removal;

3) Moderators can remove comments that violate these rules.

4) Users can flag comments for moderators to review for potential removal.

5) Users who abuse the flagging feature are subject to a ban.

6) Be yourself. Users are not allowed to impersonate other people.

7) Inappropriate or offensive usernames or profile photos aren’t allowed.

8) You are fully and legal responsible for any content you post.

9) Users can be banned for one-time or repeated rules violations.

10) We can remove content at any time without notifying the user.

11) We can ban users at any time without notifying the user.

It’s worth noting here that you can disagree with others without resorting to personal attacks. Remember, it costs nothing to be polite. If you feel your comment was removed by mistake or your account was banned unfairly, contact us here.

Frequently Asked Questions