8 tips to help you spot financial fraud scammers

SAN ANTONIO – As the holiday season is approaching, Americans are facing increased financial risks or identify theft during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With financial fraud skyrocketing, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union, a KSAT Community partner, has listed tips on how to protect your information and passwords online.

You can spot scammers with these tips:

Don’t give out personal information when you didn’t initiate the contact. Phone calls may appear to be from valid phone numbers. Financial institutions and trusted sources won’t contact you asking for information. Some emails seem to come from a trusted source asking you to update personal information. Some claim they’re from the IRS and talk about a tax refund. Don’t open emails that aren’t anticipated. Be on the lookout for money being solicited for fake charities. This is especially common during the pandemic and natural disasters.

If you believe your account, username or password has been compromised, contact your financial institution followed by the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357), call 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338) for identity theft or visit online.

