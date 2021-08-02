Social media roasts massive crowds at Lollapalooza music festival amid COVID-19 surge

Festival goers are seen on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO – Lollapalooza wrapped up its 2021 four-day festival on Sunday and users across social media showed their disappointment that the event happened at all.

Fans gather and cheer on day one of the Lollapalooza music festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) (AP)

Lollapalooza is known as a music festival that spans many genres and takes place annually in Grant Park, in Chicago, Illinois. It started as a touring festival in 1991. Artists like Megan thee Stallion, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and Marshmello headlined this year’s festival.

From the first day of the event, it drew plenty of attention from people who weren’t in the packed crowds. According to CBS News, there were an estimated 110,000 people in attendance at Lollapalooza every day of the festival.

Lollapalooza kicked off at Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday. Organizers are expecting 110,000 people a day for the four-day music festival – the biggest event since the city reopened. pic.twitter.com/dSF9Dnt7qa — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 30, 2021

Considering the ongoing pandemic and COVID strains, some users dubbed the event “covidpalooza” and “deltapalooza.” Some people even brought their children to the festival.

Doctors, including Vinny Arora and Zachary Rubin, shared infographics and their own concerns over public health and safety at Lollapolooza.

As CDC says “the war is changing” but it’s not just #DeltaVariant! people’s views on pandemic ARE changing. Policies fail if don’t change hearts/minds. We need harm reduction while we vaccinate more people.#ThisIsOurShot #WearAMask



Share these post #Lolla recs @IMPACT4HC 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/llq1vZuEFI — Vinny Arora MD MAPP (@FutureDocs) July 31, 2021

Can we see anyone wearing a 😷? pic.twitter.com/3pk2KihMtz — Zachary Rubin, MD (@rubin_allergy) August 1, 2021

From concerns about the Delta variant to users trying to find Waldo in aerial shots of the crowd, people had a lot to say and some also tried to find humor in the situation.

Anyone else notice this weird guy hanging around in all those massive overhead shots of the crowds at #Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/snQiwaRgcH — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) August 2, 2021

To be fair, even without Covid, #Lollapalooza looks like my worst nightmare. pic.twitter.com/a60OXE1Prz — 🍓Cindy (@BabyLynPat) August 1, 2021

Me at home watching ppl who paid $300 to get In #Lollapalooza using my $15 Hulu subscription pic.twitter.com/WTEu7aM7TF — Queen Pendragon🔮 (@StormiiSenpai_) July 29, 2021

Band of Horses playing “Funeral” to a crowd of thousands at Lollapalooza feels a little on the nose. — Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) August 2, 2021

i put Waldo in Lollapalooza can u find him pic.twitter.com/gPl6PjUTmw — ben wasserman (@benwassertweet) August 1, 2021

Some Twitter users also commented on DaBaby’s removal from the last day of the festival and his replacement with Young Thug following his homophobic comments.

DaBaby watching Young Thug from outside of #Lollapalooza tonight: pic.twitter.com/PzclOb69Sl — Bryn Rich (@brynrich) August 1, 2021

