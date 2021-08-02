Partly Cloudy icon
Social media roasts massive crowds at Lollapalooza music festival amid COVID-19 surge

Pictures showing thousands of people at the festival caused strong reactions on Twitter

Raven Jordan, KSAT digital/social intern

Festival goers are seen on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Festival goers are seen on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (2021 Invision)

CHICAGO – Lollapalooza wrapped up its 2021 four-day festival on Sunday and users across social media showed their disappointment that the event happened at all.

Fans gather and cheer on day one of the Lollapalooza music festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) (AP)

Lollapalooza is known as a music festival that spans many genres and takes place annually in Grant Park, in Chicago, Illinois. It started as a touring festival in 1991. Artists like Megan thee Stallion, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and Marshmello headlined this year’s festival.

From the first day of the event, it drew plenty of attention from people who weren’t in the packed crowds. According to CBS News, there were an estimated 110,000 people in attendance at Lollapalooza every day of the festival.

Considering the ongoing pandemic and COVID strains, some users dubbed the event “covidpalooza” and “deltapalooza.” Some people even brought their children to the festival.

@samhajnasrollahi

A newborn at Lollapalooza Music Festival... #lollapalooza #lolla #chicago #baby #crazy #fypシ #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #festival #wtf #foryourpage

♬ original sound - Sam Hajnasrollahi

Doctors, including Vinny Arora and Zachary Rubin, shared infographics and their own concerns over public health and safety at Lollapolooza.

From concerns about the Delta variant to users trying to find Waldo in aerial shots of the crowd, people had a lot to say and some also tried to find humor in the situation.

Some Twitter users also commented on DaBaby’s removal from the last day of the festival and his replacement with Young Thug following his homophobic comments.

Raven Jordan is a digital and social intern at KSAT 12. She majored in digital and print journalism at UNT's Mayborn School of Journalism.

