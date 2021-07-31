Alligator ‘arrested for trespassing’ after enjoying swim in Texas family’s hot tub

An alligator had quite the afternoon getaway after it was found swimming in a Texas family’s hot tub earlier this week.

Fulshear Police Department released body-cam footage of the alligator’s capture on social media Thursday. Fulshear, Texas is a few hours east of San Antonio.

Initially, officers were called for criminal trespass in the Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek neighborhood. Little did they know the suspect had four claws and a large mouth full of teeth.

“An unknown suspect had entered a homeowner’s backyard and decided to go for a swim in their hot tub (not turned on),” police said in the post.

Officers are seen in the video trying to corner the gator in the hot tub using a net and a long pole.

The gator slithers away at first, weaving through the water at a high speed.

“...The suspect was swimming naked without regard to the owners’ wishes,” officers said.

Eventually, the officers were able to pull the gator out of the water, with their hands holding its mouth shut, for safety.

The gator was later taken to the officers’ squad car and upon leaving, one of the officers said he was going to name it “Emma.”

“The suspect resisted at first but was soon arrested and later released without further incident,” police said.

