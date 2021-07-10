WATCH: Heavy rainfall draws alligator sightings in South Texas

AUSTWELL, Texas – Not all residents in South Texas are bothered by this week’s heavy rainfall, including those with four legs and a long mouth with sharp teeth.

The Aransas National Wildlife Refuge posted a video on Facebook Thursday of an alligator spotted slowly trekking across a flooded roadway in front of its entrance, only to plop down in the opposite lane for a quick rest.

Past the windshield wipers, the gator can be seen taking its time in the rain-covered road. Its massive tail is seen dragging behind it ever so slowly as well.

Not far from it is an unsuspecting frog, unaware of what’s in store for it next. Spoiler alert: it’s not a pleasant surprise.

After taking a few moments to rest, the gator takes a slow but menacing turn as it stalks in towards its snack. The frog tries to escape but ultimately loses the battle, ending up in the jaws of its predator.

Alligators are native to the Matagorda Unit of the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, according to the refuge’s website. You can learn more about alligators and what other wildlife species call this area home by clicking here.

Another alligator was spotted in Rockport, Texas freely roaming in the flood waters, as seen in a Facebook video shared by Amanda Wilson.

The video was posted to social media Thursday afternoon.

I wouldn’t be playing in the high water in Rockport. Posted by Amanda Sutterfield Wilson on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Needless to say, if you’ve seen one of these gators roaming around flooded areas, be sure to keep your distance!

