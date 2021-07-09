Great chance for heavy rain over much of the area Friday, then a drier weekend

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday, the San Antonio area will have a great chance to see more widespread, heavy rain, KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

The southeastern counties have already seen torrential downpours this morning. More than 6 inches of rain fell in about two hours in parts of Karnes County.

The low pressure system, which is the source of the heavy rain, is located over our southern counties. Its counterclockwise rotation has been drawing tropical moisture from the Gulf. The low will slowly move to the northwest, dragging the heavy rain across the area, Osterhage said.

With the ground saturated in much of the area, runoff will be a threat. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for the eastern half of our area, including San Antonio.

We’ll have a chance to dry out this weekend. It’ll be partly cloudy tomorrow with highs around 90 degrees although there may still be a scattered shower or two. Even more sunshine on Sunday.

Flood Safety

It is never a good idea to drive during a flash flood warning. If you can stay home during a flash flood event, please do. Just 6 inches of rushing water can knock down a person, and 12 inches of rushing water will sweep away most cars. If you come across a flooded road, remember: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

Weather Safety

You’ve probably heard the KSAT Weather Authority Team say, “When thunder roars, go indoors!” With storms in the forecast over the next few days, you’ll need to be ready to move your summer outdoors plan indoors for a period of time. Remember: if you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

