America’s favorite cereals

March 7 is National Cereal Day and The Data Science Team at a Global e-commerce management company called Pattern tracked consumer demand on Amazon during every day of 2021 to determine which cereal was America’s favorite.

March 7 is National Cereal Day and a data science team at a global e-commerce management company called Pattern tracked consumer demand on Amazon during every day of 2021 to determine which cereal was America’s favorite.

Here is their list:

1. Cinnamon Toast Crunch

2. Rice Krispies

3. Frosted Flakes

4. Lucky Charms

5. Honey Nut Cheerios

As for Texas, according to Google Trends and Zippia.com, the Lone Star state really likes Fruit Loops. And we’re not alone either. Eight other states call the fruity cereal their favorite as well.

Here are some other interesting findings: according to Pattern, weekly demand for Lucky Charms is highest the week before St. Patrick’s Day, up 96% compared to the average the rest of the year.

That’s an indicator that consumers could enjoy celebrating the holiday with the Leprechaun-inspired cereal.

And likewise, Rice Krispies sales usually see a 59% increase during the week of Christmas, which is likely due to the popularity of baking Rice Krispy Treats for family and friends.