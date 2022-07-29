96º

LIVE

Features

Eat up this Garfield quiz on National Lasagna Day

This might be Garfield the cat’s favorite day on calendar

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: News, National, Quiz, Entertainment

Friday is National Lasagna Day, and with that brings to mind the main character from one of the most famous cartoon strips of all time.

Who better to promote National Lasagna Day than lasagna's biggest fan, Garfield the cat?

No doubt this day is probably like Christmas or a birthday all rolled into one for Garfield, so join in his fun and test your knowledge of the feline.

Just watch your lasagna while you do, because he might swipe it.

This story was first published in 2019. It has since been updated.

Graham Media Group 2019

About the Author:

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email