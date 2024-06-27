Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Dragon Man’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman In Cloak (lead, female, 30-100)

--- Bounty Hunters x2 (background extra, 18-100)

--- Draco’s Dead Father (background extra, 30-100)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

‘Devil’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Wyny (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Kai (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Oswald Breen (supporting, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Guests Wanted for Financial Audit - Video Podcast’

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Show Guest (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘Esther’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Gloria (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- Esther (lead, female, 55-75)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

‘Planet of the Weenies’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Assassin (lead, 18-100)

--- Ellie (The Dog) (voiceover, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

‘The Later Show,’ Extra’s’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Audience Member (background extra, 18-100)

--- Skit Participant (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Real Work’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mak (lead, male, 27-35)

--- Cashier (day player, female, 18-25)

--- Rosa (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

‘The Call’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Tanner (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Nick (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $87

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘One Last Job’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Bert’s Girlfriend (day player, female, 18-25)

--- Bert (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Eddie (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

‘Vanderpump Villa - hit show on Hulu’

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Events Coordinator or Events Assistant (models, 21-45)

--- Event Coordinator/Event Assistant (content creators & real people, 21-45)

--- Sous Chef/Line Cook (models, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘Demo Reel’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Scene Co-Star (lead, female, male, 20-35)

--- DP (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

‘The Last Battleship’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Captain George Perry (lead, male, 45-65)

--- Background Cadets (background extra, 14-20)

--- Commander Eileen Ford (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: San Angelo, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Melancholy’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

--- Storyboard (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

