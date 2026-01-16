THIS WEEKEND: Freeze expected for San Antonio by Sunday morning

It'll be a cool MLK JR Weekend with a freeze likely Sunday morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Nice, but afternoon front will make it windy

SATURDAY : Windy and cool, 50s

SATURDAY NIGHT: Do freeze preps because...

SUNDAY MORNING: Temps 30° to 32° around San Antonio, even colder elsewhere

MLK JR. DAY: Pleasant and cool

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Rain likely

FORECAST

TODAY

It’ll be a sunny and nice day around San Antonio. Highs will reach the low-70s in the early afternoon.

Then, a cold front will move through making it windy. We’ll see gusts up to 30-35 mph, and temperatures will fall quickly tonight, so grab the jacket if you have Friday night plans.

CHILLY SATURDAY

Clouds, breezy, and chilly conditions Saturday with afternoon temperatures only in the 50s.

With clearing skies Saturday night, San Antonio will likely see its first freeze of the season by sunrise Sunday, so make the proper preparations before bed Saturday night.

FREEZE PREPARATIONS FOR SUNDAY MORNING

In San Antonio city limits, there will be a light freeze by sunrise Sunday. However, outside of San Antonio city limits, it could be below 28°, meaning a hard freeze is possible.

By Sunday morning, a freeze is likely (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Regardless of if you will see a light or hard freeze, everyone should bring in their pets and cover/bring in any sensitive vegetation. But if you will see a hard freeze, you should cover exposed spigots and pipes just in case.

MONDAY - MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

Monday morning temperatures should start around 40 degrees at sunrise, but rise to near 50 for the beginning of the MLK March at 10 a.m.

Lower 60s are likely by noon, so have a jacket but be prepared to shed a layer. Lastly, it’s looking dry with some sun as our next chance of rain isn’t until Tuesday.

TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Rain chances are increasing for San Antoni o Tuesday through Wednesday (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Exact timing is a little uncertain, but it is starting to look like we could see some rain at Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll be keeping you posted on a timeline and potential rainfall amounts!

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

