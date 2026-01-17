Passenger injured after car left in neutral and travels more than 20 mph downhill, SAPD says The man was taken to a hospital for injuries Crash near the intersection of Huebner and Vance Jackson roads. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured after his wife left their vehicle in neutral and it rolled downhill, San Antonio police said.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Huebner and Vance Jackson roads.
Police said the woman, who was driving, stopped the car in the parking lot of a Panda Express but did not place the vehicle in park.
She stepped out of the car before it began slow rolling downhill, with her husband still inside.
SAPD said the car picked up speed, reaching between 20 to 30 miles per hour. The man attempted to steer the vehicle from the passenger seat.
The car came to a stop after its front wheels lunged over the curb. The man was taken to a hospital for injuries, police said.
The department said no one else was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
🐝 Big rig spills load of bees on highway 🐝 ▶ 0:44 🐝 Big rig spills load of bees on highway 🐝 🏗️ NO LAND BRIDGE?🚧 ▶ 0:35 🏗️ NO LAND BRIDGE?🚧 San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus announces retirement ▶ 1:42 San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus announces retirement KSAT INVESTIGATES- Drones to stop school shootings ▶ 1:40 KSAT INVESTIGATES- Drones to stop school shootings How seasonal illnesses are impacting San Antonio-area classrooms ▶ 2:02 How seasonal illnesses are impacting San Antonio-area classrooms Man shot while working as unofficial rideshare driver, police say; Practice known as ‘hood Uber’ ▶ 0:40 Man shot while working as unofficial rideshare driver, police say; Practice known as ‘hood Uber’ Downtown arena deal takes significant step; Spurs to fund city’s federal land purchase ▶ 0:49 Downtown arena deal takes significant step; Spurs to fund city’s federal land purchase Rodent droppings found in food at East Side taqueria, report says ▶ 1:47 Rodent droppings found in food at East Side taqueria, report says Meteorologist Sarah Spivey shares weekend, MLK Day forecast ▶ 1:38 Meteorologist Sarah Spivey shares weekend, MLK Day forecast Safety improvements coming to SW Side crosswalk after KSAT highlights blind homeowner’s concerns ▶ 1:02 Safety improvements coming to SW Side crosswalk after KSAT highlights blind homeowner’s concerns Niños sanos pueden enfermarse hasta seis veces en invierno, dice medico de San Antonio ▶ 1:31 Niños sanos pueden enfermarse hasta seis veces en invierno, dice medico de San Antonio New drone footage shows empty site of former ITC building months after demolition ▶ 1:31 New drone footage shows empty site of former ITC building months after demolition San Antonio MLK March route, weather and more: What to know about the 39th annual event ▶ 1:06 San Antonio MLK March route, weather and more: What to know about the 39th annual event A Texas mom is still searching for answers one month after her daughter was shot and killed ▶ 1:33 A Texas mom is still searching for answers one month after her daughter was shot and killed Jefferson Middle School student arrested, charged with assault of another student, NISD police say ▶ 0:53 Jefferson Middle School student arrested, charged with assault of another student, NISD police say Federal government sends letters to student loan borrowers about wage garnishments ▶ 1:21 Federal government sends letters to student loan borrowers about wage garnishments Bexar County judge’s ‘no-contact’ order sparks claims of retaliation and erratic courtroom behavior ▶ 1:41 Bexar County judge’s ‘no-contact’ order sparks claims of retaliation and erratic courtroom behavior Immigrant rams into ICE vehicles in San Antonio, injuring officer, agency says ▶ 2:25 Immigrant rams into ICE vehicles in San Antonio, injuring officer, agency says At-home flu tests: What you need to know before taking one ▶ 1:59 At-home flu tests: What you need to know before taking one Former teacher's aide describes encounter with Robb Elementary School gunman ▶ 1:29 Former teacher's aide describes encounter with Robb Elementary School gunman Here's what's been found in the San Antonio river so far ▶ 0:48 Here's what's been found in the San Antonio river so far Texas law schools no longer required to be accredited by American Bar Association ▶ 0:53 Texas law schools no longer required to be accredited by American Bar Association There are not enough mental health workers in Texas. What is the state doing about it? ▶ 0:48 There are not enough mental health workers in Texas. What is the state doing about it? Bexar County judge denies woman’s appeal to lift ‘dangerous dog’ ruling on 5 puppies ▶ 1:07 Bexar County judge denies woman’s appeal to lift ‘dangerous dog’ ruling on 5 puppies Former Robb teacher testifies about the moments her and her students experienced during shooting ▶ 2:46 Former Robb teacher testifies about the moments her and her students experienced during shooting Previous photo Next photo