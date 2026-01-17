Passenger injured after car left in neutral and travels more than 20 mph downhill, SAPD says

Crash near the intersection of Huebner and Vance Jackson roads.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured after his wife left their vehicle in neutral and it rolled downhill, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Huebner and Vance Jackson roads.

Police said the woman, who was driving, stopped the car in the parking lot of a Panda Express but did not place the vehicle in park.

She stepped out of the car before it began slow rolling downhill, with her husband still inside.

SAPD said the car picked up speed, reaching between 20 to 30 miles per hour. The man attempted to steer the vehicle from the passenger seat.

The car came to a stop after its front wheels lunged over the curb. The man was taken to a hospital for injuries, police said.

The department said no one else was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

