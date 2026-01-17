Some San Antonians keep buzzing along even after big rig spills load of bees on nearby highway

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A crash Friday morning in a rather usual spot for traffic troubles led to an unusual situation on that highway near downtown.

San Antonio police say it involved a sedan and a big rig carrying a load of bees.

18-wheeler carrying ‘load of bees’ crashes on Finesilver Curve; hourslong closure expected, SAFD says

The 18-wheeler ended up overturning on the Finesilver curve, an area where southbound Interstate 35 merges into westbound I-10. It’s also an area where numerous truck drivers get into trouble.

“They should drive more carefully in this turn,” said Cheryl Soto, who lives just below that stretch of highway. “It’s a real sharp turn, and cars are coming off the highway, and they’re going really fast.”

Soto was tidying up outside her home, unaware of the buzz surrounding the crash, which had happened around 9:30 a.m.

The truck and its living load remained on the highway for hours, as crews carefully tried to work around the bees and clean up.

What appear to be tiny white dots in the photo are actually bees swarming around the wreckage. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A spokesman for the San Antonio Fire Department says firefighters sprayed a small amount of foam on the wreckage just so they could get to the truck driver, who was injured in the crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

After hearing the news, Soto did her best to keep her distance.

“Well, I don’t want to go to the hospital with multiple bee stings,” she said. “I’m just going to go in the house and be safe.”

Even hours after the crash, hordes of bees continued to hover over the wreckage area.

KSAT 12 News was able to get a close-up view of them from the window of a restroom in a nearby building.

At one point, some of the boxes that still contained colonies of bees shifted and fell from the truck, stirring up an angry swarm.