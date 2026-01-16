18-wheeler carrying ‘load of bees’ crashes on Finesilver Curve; Several-hour closure expected, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – The Finesilver Curve, a stretch of highway near downtown San Antonio, is closed after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday. The Finesilver Curve connects southbound Interstate 35 to westbound Interstate 10.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said the 18-wheeler was carrying “a load of bees,” and the incident would likely take a while to remediate.

The spokesperson said the driver of the 18-wheeler was hospitalized for injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler at the Fine Silver Curve in downtown SA. Delays expected for several hours on SB I-35 and WB I-10 in the area. Find alternate route. Visit https://t.co/ZJlJsJBYEz for the latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/7Tp684Zrxb — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) January 16, 2026

TxDOT’s DriveTexas website, which tracks highway conditions across the state, says the roadway could be closed until 4 p.m.

SAPD said a sedan was also involved in the crash. It is not clear if the driver of the vehicle was injured.

Drivers in and around downtown San Antonio are urged to seek alternate routes and expect delays near the interchange.