Local News

18-wheeler carrying ‘load of bees’ crashes on Finesilver Curve; Several-hour closure expected, SAFD says

Crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – The Finesilver Curve, a stretch of highway near downtown San Antonio, is closed after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday. The Finesilver Curve connects southbound Interstate 35 to westbound Interstate 10.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said the 18-wheeler was carrying “a load of bees,” and the incident would likely take a while to remediate.

The spokesperson said the driver of the 18-wheeler was hospitalized for injuries.

TxDOT’s DriveTexas website, which tracks highway conditions across the state, says the roadway could be closed until 4 p.m.

SAPD said a sedan was also involved in the crash. It is not clear if the driver of the vehicle was injured.

Drivers in and around downtown San Antonio are urged to seek alternate routes and expect delays near the interchange.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

