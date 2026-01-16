Skip to main content
Clear icon
51º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Educators can cash in on new school vouchers in Texas by becoming vendors offering services
Jefferson Middle School student arrested, charged with assault of another student, NISD police say
Bexar County judge sets Erik Cantu’s bond at $90K for each of two evading arrest with vehicle charges
Over 600 grams of fentanyl, flourofentanyl among drugs seized from suspected gang member, GCSO says

Local News

Medina Valley HS student hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, authorities say

Crash happened in front of Medina Valley Middle School

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Medina Valley High School student was hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle, according to authorities.

The student was struck Thursday afternoon while crossing FM 471 near Victory Lane in front of Medina Valley Middle School, Superintendent of Schools Scott Caloss said in statement shared by Medina County Fire/EMS.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the student was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by school nursing staff who rushed to assist.

“This is an important reminder for all drivers and pedestrians to use extra caution during dismissal times, especially in high-traffic areas surrounding our schools,” Caloss said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos