Medina Valley HS student hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, authorities say Crash happened in front of Medina Valley Middle School FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
A Medina Valley High School student was hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle, according to authorities.
The student was struck Thursday afternoon while crossing FM 471 near Victory Lane in front of Medina Valley Middle School, Superintendent of Schools Scott Caloss said in statement shared by Medina County Fire/EMS.
Authorities said the student was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by school nursing staff who rushed to assist.
“This is an important reminder for all drivers and pedestrians to use extra caution during dismissal times, especially in high-traffic areas surrounding our schools,” Caloss said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
