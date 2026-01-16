Medina Valley HS student hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, authorities say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Medina Valley High School student was hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle, according to authorities.

The student was struck Thursday afternoon while crossing FM 471 near Victory Lane in front of Medina Valley Middle School, Superintendent of Schools Scott Caloss said in statement shared by Medina County Fire/EMS.

Authorities said the student was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by school nursing staff who rushed to assist.

“This is an important reminder for all drivers and pedestrians to use extra caution during dismissal times, especially in high-traffic areas surrounding our schools,” Caloss said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

