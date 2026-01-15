Man ejected, killed in crash after fleeing from authorities in multi-county chase, DPS says

BEXAR COUNTY – A 21-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle following a multi-county chase Wednesday night, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

The chase began around 9:30 p.m. in Medina County.

Authorities said the driver, identified as Damien Kisner of Uvalde, was being stopped for a traffic violation before he fled.

Kisner made it to US Highway 90 near milepost 556, in Bexar County, before he veered off the road, crashed and was ejected from his motorcycle, DPS said.

Kisner was transported and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, it’s unknown why he fled from authorities. The spokesperson told KSAT he had no active warrants.

