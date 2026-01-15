Skip to main content
Clear icon
56º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
WATCH LIVE: State witness testimony continues in Day 8 of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer’s trial
Jefferson Middle School student arrested, charged with assault of another student, NISD police say
Bexar County judge’s ‘no-contact’ order sparks claims of retaliation and erratic courtroom behavior
‘He just stayed there’: Former Robb teacher’s aide discusses interaction with Adrian Gonzales
Immigrant rams into ICE vehicles in San Antonio, injuring officer, agency says

Local News

Man ejected, killed in crash after fleeing from authorities in multi-county chase, DPS says

Chase began in Medina County and ended in Bexar County Wednesday night

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Generic crime scene - lightbox KPRC (Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY – A 21-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle following a multi-county chase Wednesday night, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

The chase began around 9:30 p.m. in Medina County.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the driver, identified as Damien Kisner of Uvalde, was being stopped for a traffic violation before he fled.

Kisner made it to US Highway 90 near milepost 556, in Bexar County, before he veered off the road, crashed and was ejected from his motorcycle, DPS said.

Kisner was transported and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, it’s unknown why he fled from authorities. The spokesperson told KSAT he had no active warrants.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos